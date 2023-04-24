Let’s go back to a case that had greatly shaken Italian public opinion. We are talking about the case of Melania Rea: The Brother recently he returned to speak, saying that for some time now his family he no longer knows anything about Salvatore Parolisi. Meanwhile, Melania’s daughter grows up with her maternal relatives and is also very good at school.

It has been 12 years since the lifeless body of Melania Rea was found in Forest of Casermette di Ripe di Civitella, in the province of Teramo, in Abruzzo. No one has ever forgotten Melania, especially her family.

On 18 April 2011, her husband Salvatore Parolisi, a former corporal in the army, had reported the disappearance of the young 29-year-old mother from Somma Vesuviana, in the province of Naples. She was with her husband and 18-month-old daughter when she vanished.

According to the man she had wandered off to go in bath and had never returned. An anonymous phone call made it possible to find the body battered. The husband was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The judges reconstructed that Parolisi inflicted 35 stab wounds, leaving her in agony.

There are many obscure points in a story that is still, in some ways, a mystery today. Since the weapon is not never been found. Just as no one has ever traced who made the anonymous call.

Melania Rea, the brother talks about Parolisi and his daughter

Unfortunately that same law which provides for so many rights, does not allow us to know anything about him. I don’t think that when he gets out of prison he’ll come looking for her daughter: because if he had cared about her, now we wouldn’t even be talking about her and Melania would still be alive.

These are the words of the brother, who knows nothing of his niece’s father, who has changed his surname and lives with his uncle. She is very good at school and gives everyone a lot of satisfaction.