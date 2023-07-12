The interview given by Salvatore Parolisi to journalists from Who has seen him in recent days, as he was released from prison for reward permits, he shocked everyone, especially Melania Rea’s family members. Last to show disappointment was the victim’s brother, who wanted to reiterate how much his former brother-in-law is a liar and to say that prison, according to what the former army corporal said, has not improved him at all, but made it even worse and more dangerous.

In recent days the Italian news has returned to talk about the crime of Melania Reawhich took place in 2011 and, according to what was decided by the Court, carried out by Salvatore Parolisi, her husband.

After 12 years in prison, the man sentenced to serve a 20-year sentence went out on reward permits and was intercepted by journalists from Who has seen.

Parolysis has reaffirmed his innocence, also recalling the reasons for which he had betrayed Melania. Then basically blaming her for her estrangement.

His words provoked a reaction especially among Melania Rea’s family members, with her brother above all who showed severe disappointment at what her ex brother-in-law said.

Gennaro Rea after Parolisi’s words

Credit: Rai 3 – Who has seen it

Michele had declared that he was ashamed of being a man, if Parolisi felt like one. Then he has argued much morestep by step retracing the story between her sister and her husband and also moving on a legal levelafter the words of the Savior himself.

According to him, Salvatore in the interview has fabricated out of whole cloth lies upon liesjust like it always has.

He blames Melania for leaving him alone, for this reason he betrayed her, I believe that in these words he confirms once again that he is the murderer, he only reported that he is innocent but he did not utter a single word out of respect for the person he claimed to love, indeed he used mental cruelty in this case by mortifying his daughter’s mother, a mother who died of too much love for a ‘man’ who did not and does not deserve anything.

He also debunked Salvatore’s theses about it in his own words at the footprint of his shoe found at the crime scene e on the alibi which had.

Melania Rea’s brother, as mentioned, also moved on a legal level. In fact, he turned to his lawyer, presenting the interview to the magistrate.

His intent is show than the educational path undertaken in prison it did not improve his personon the contrary, it made Salvatore even more vicious, making him even more dangerous.