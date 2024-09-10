Former US First Lady Melania Trump raised doubts on Tuesday (10) about the ongoing official investigation into the attack on her husband, Donald Trump, former president and current Republican candidate for the White House.

In a video posted on the social network X, broadcast by the EFE Agency, Melania criticized the Secret Service, expressed concern about what happened and said that “there is something more to this story”.

“I can’t help but wonder why law enforcement didn’t detain the shooter before the speech. There’s definitely more to this story and we need to find out the truth,” Melania said with a serious expression in the 30-second video.

The attack on Trump occurred during a rally in Pennsylvania, when he was grazed by a bullet in the ear fired by Thomas Crooks. In the attack, one of the rally attendees who was in the audience ended up dying after also being hit by the assassin’s shots. Other people were also injured. The perpetrator was killed at the scene moments after firing the shots.

Witness reports indicate that alerts about a suspicious person in the area were made about two minutes before the shooting, but the Secret Service did not act in time to stop the attack.

This security breach sparked speculation and a wave of criticism that resulted in the resignation of Kimberly Cheatle, then director of the Secret Service, on July 23. Cheatle’s departure came after a U.S. House of Representatives committee harshly criticized the agency’s performance during the rally.

Melania also mentioned that the silence surrounding the case, which is still being investigated by the FBI – which has not yet revealed Crooks’ motivations for carrying out the act – is distressing and makes the traumatic experience lived by her family even more painful.

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible and distressing experience. Now, the silence surrounding it weighs heavily,” she said.

The video released by Melania is part of the promotion of her first autobiographical book, scheduled to be released soon. It was released just a few hours before the highly anticipated debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the current vice president and Democratic Party candidate. The clash will be broadcast on the ABC television network and promises to be one of the most important moments of the presidential race.