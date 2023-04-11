In recent weeks, the former president of the United States has made headlines worldwide after the indictment of 34 charges brought against him by a New York court for falsifying documents. The case is related to the payments that Trump would have made to the porn actress Stormy Daniels so that she would not make public that they had sexual relations.

Despite the accusations, the ex-president has remained firm in denying the accusations and has assured that everything is about a supposed witch hunt against him ahead of the next presidential elections. In fact, the Republican party has shown its support for Trump and has stressed that it will not “will not tolerate this injustice.”

Faced with the subject, The absence of Melania Trump, the wife of the former president, has drawn attentionwho has not participated in the last political events that the businessman has had either: why?

According to PEOPLE magazine, in light of the latest controversies surrounding Donald Trump, “Melania Trump wants to stay out of the spotlight”. At least this was confirmed by the sources consulted by the publication.

“Melania does not participate now or has not recently participated in her husband’s political events… It is not comfortable for her“a source told PEOPLE.

In fact, according to the magazine, Melania is focused on her own projects from her matrimonial home in Palm Beach, Floridawhere she likes to spend time alone.

“Melania can be distant and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone,” said the source consulted by the aforementioned media, adding that Melania is upset by what happened to the porn actress, so she prefers to stay away from the controversy.

“She is still angry and doesn’t want to hear it mentioned… She knows who her husband is and maintains an upbeat life with her own family and some close friends,” the source concluded.

