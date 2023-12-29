Home page politics

Rare appearances, now also absent from the family photo: Melania Trump took care of family matters, it is said. But that could change.

Mar-a-Lago – In the Christmas photo of the ex-president of the USA, Donald Trump, of all people, wife Melania Trump was missing. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, shared the photo taken in Mar-a-Lago in an Instagram story. A Trump spokesman explained that Melania had taken care of family matters – loudly Fox News The former first lady was staying with her sick mother.

Since her husband lost the presidential election in 2020, Melania Trump has hardly appeared in public. So there were always events where people talked about this Mystery Melania Trump wondered. Most recently, she only attended former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's memorial service and gave a speech at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives in mid-December.

Son Barron is big – Melania Trump has more time for elections

Page Six reported on Christmas Day that Melania Trump married her husband Area codes I want to support more and more publicly again in 2024. She now has more time now that her son Barron has turned seventeen. Barron was also an eye-catcher in the Trumps' Christmas photo, standing tall behind his father Donald Trump.

“Trump and his family are so confident that he will be president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he has reached an agreement with Melania to make more frequent high-level diplomatic appearances in 2024,” quoted Page Six an unnamed informant.

Donald Trump was recently banned from taking part in the primaries in several states. However, he was able to Supreme Court the USA also celebrate a partial success. (LisMah)