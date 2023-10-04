Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Donald Trump has his back to the wall. A civil lawsuit in New York threatens to destroy his business empire. Wife Melania could help.

New York – Donald Trump is currently under heavy pressure in New York. The 77-year-old is defending himself in a civil lawsuit against the accusation that he artificially inflated the value of his real estate in order to get better conditions for loans and insurance. Trump may not face prison, but a conviction could cause major business damage to him.

In fact, Trump already has his back to the wall in the process. The responsible judge, Arthur Engoron, has already formally determined that Trump and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump can be held liable for fraud. He has also canceled several business licenses, including for the famous Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. They should be placed under supervision and disbanded. How exactly this would work was initially unclear. But Trump could lose control of important parts of his real estate empire.

At the New Year’s Eve party in Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump and his wife Melania welcomed the year 2023 together. © JOE RAEDLE/AFP

Donald Trump could transfer business to Melania

So what could Donald Trump do to minimize the damage? Here comes the former first lady Melania Trump in the game. Essentially, Trump could transfer his business to other family members who are not named as defendants in the case and therefore will not be subject to the verdict.

Melania Trump herself has not yet commented on this issue. However, her former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham was more willing to provide information. Opposite the US news magazine Newsweek She said that Melania was unlikely to agree to such a deal without certain conditions. “I just don’t know if she wants to take on that much responsibility unless she’s guaranteed greater control or power,” Grisham said.

Is Melania Trump ready to help Donald?

However, she hinted that Melania Trump might be willing to take over her husband’s business in New York – if that is her 17-year-old son Barron Trump one day he planned to follow in his father’s footsteps and work in the real estate industry. “She would probably do it for his sake, so that he could ultimately sort things out if he wanted to,” Grisham said. But she doesn’t think so Melania Trump, who has recently become very rare, would take action if it lost money or had to pay taxes. (cs)