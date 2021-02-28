The actress acknowledged that she currently has two partners, a man and a woman

It is not the first time that Melani Olivares offered an interview, however, it was the first time that she openly acknowledged her bisexuality and her relationships. “I believe in polyamory”, he assured in the program ‘Sálvame Deluxe’ before Jorge Javier Vázquez. The presenter wondered if she had been in any relationship with a woman lately to whom she replied that she had had a “relationship with women and men” throughout her life. “I like people, in my house there are no genders,” he affirmed while acknowledging that he believed in polyamory. “I don’t want a conventional partner … Now I have a boy partner and a girl partner, they both know it,” although they don’t know each other, he said.

The interpreter did not hesitate to explain that she had never commented on it because, until now, no one had asked her expressly. However, when asked about it, she had no qualms about talking about her life as it is openly. “Freedom is in being able to choose”, he assured while acknowledging: “I have realized why I can enjoy 50% if I can enjoy 100%. I have enjoyed a lot with whoever I wanted and whoever wanted with me” .