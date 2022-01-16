Covid, the former Moto Gp Marco Melandri: “Taken on purpose so as not to get vaccinated”

There are those who go looking for Covid. This is the case of Marco Melandri, former MotoGP rider, world champion in 250 and with several successes also in Superbike. In an interview with Mow magazine (mowmag.com), the 29-year-old from Ravenna, after having ensured that he is well and negative for days, spoke openly about his choice: “I caught the virus because I tried to catch it. , and, unlike many vaccinated people, I made a tremendous effort to get infected. I have it to be able to be in good standing for at least a few months and it wasn’t even easy “. “I had to get infected by necessity, having to work and not considering the vaccine as a valid alternative”, underlined Melandri, “on the other hand I know many people with two doses who try to get infected to avoid the third”.

Marco Melandri in the square with No Vax: “Green Pass a blackmail”

“In any case, for me the green pass was and remains a blackmail: I will use it only for work and if I have to accompany my children”, specified the former centaur, “I am willing to use it only for what is strictly necessary. Was it enough to get vaccinated? ‘have various reasons for not wanting to vaccinate, also because’ until proven otherwise this remains an experimental vaccine and with a different mechanism than all vaccines of the past, linked to mRna “. “One has every right to have doubts, especially if, as in my case, one has already had the disease and had antibodies”, Melandri insisted, “whoever gets the disease is much more protected afterwards”. “I tested positive without even realizing I had something”, he added, “my daughter didn’t even test positive”. Melandri sided with Novak Djokovic in the legal battle to participate in the Australian Open: “One of the most important tournaments in the world could not fail to have the number one and therefore they did everything to get him in. Then and Politics has taken over, because the question has nothing to do with health. Consequences for the career? It’s more of a health emergency, it’s just a political matter “.

Backtrack Melandri: “It was just a joke”

Eventually he backs off. Marco Melandri entrusts his course correction to social media and explains that “for an ironic joke a storm has come out”. “I’m sorry but I have not contracted it voluntarily and I have not been in contact with a positive”, continues the former motorcycling champion who revisits his words that had aroused a crawl space, swelling the ranks of the ‘VIPs’ lined up on positions openly No Vax: “Jokingly I said ‘if I am positive it will be out of necessity, so I will have the Green Pass'”.