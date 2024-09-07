The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is a game that has left an indelible mark on the world of video games, becoming one of the most beloved role-playing games of all time. While we eagerly await the next chapter in the Bethesda saga, we offer you the Aela the Huntress Cosplay made by melamori.cosplay.

Aela the Huntress is a skilled archer and one of the most popular female characters in The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. Players can recruit her as an ally once they join the Companions, one of the game’s factions located in Whiterun, and can even marry her after completing her quests.