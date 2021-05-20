Russian singer Valery Meladze described show business with the phrase “a ball of kissing snakes.” Thus, the artist responded to a request to define this area for the publication “Argumenty Nedeli”.

He also spoke about the relationship between a man and a woman in the format of a blitz survey and revealed the details of his life. According to the musician, the most terrible nightmare for him was the period of divorce, but at the same time he considers all experiences to be empty. He expressed the opinion that it is impossible to change your fate 100 percent, something is given to a person from birth.

The most exciting moment in Meladze’s life was the birth of children, and the singer represents old age in the circle of relatives and friends. The artist considers sleep to be the best remedy for the blues: according to him, he comes home, drinks hot tea and sleeps for a long time.

The musician also answered the question of how a woman can push a man away. “Do you think that I know exactly the answer to the question? My opinion: it is disgusting when a woman is unprincipled, ”he said. At the same time, Meladze is sure that friendship between a man and a woman is possible.

On April 14, a third child was born in the family of Russian singer Valery Meladze and ex-soloist of “VIA Gra” Albina Dzhanabaeva. The girl was born in one of the clinics in Moscow. The name of the newborn has not yet been disclosed.