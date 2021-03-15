Former member of the “VIA Gra” collective Albina Dzhanabaeva announced that she was expecting a third child from singer and producer Valery Meladze. She posted a photo with a rounded belly in Instagram…

41-year-old artist signed the publication: “Waiting.” It is noted that singer Zara, model Victoria Lopyreva and wife of Comedy Club resident Angelica Revva managed to congratulate the woman with the imminent birth of a new family member.

Dzhanabaeva and Meladze have been married since 2014. The star couple already have two heirs – Constantine and Luke. In addition, the 55-year-old singer has three children from his first marriage.

On January 7 of this year, it was reported that the daughter of the Russian singer and producer Valery Meladze, Arina, broke her neck. The 18-year-old girl posted a photo from the hospital on a social network, but later deleted the pictures.