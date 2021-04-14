The Russian singer Valery Meladze and ex-soloist of VIA “Gra” Albina Dzhanabaeva had their third child. It was reported by StarHit on Wednesday, April 14.

The heir to the artists was born in one of the clinics in Moscow. The name of the newborn has not yet been disclosed. It is noted that Meladze mentioned the addition to the family during the filming of the 1/8 finals of KVN. The artist’s wife has not yet confirmed the fact of the birth of the child.

In March of this year, Albina Dzhanabaeva announced that she was expecting her third child from Valery Meladze. The 41-year-old actress posted a photo with a rounded belly on the social network. Then she signed the picture: “Waiting.”

Dzhanabaeva and Meladze have been married since 2014. The star couple already have two sons – Konstantin and Luka. In addition, the 55-year-old singer has three children from his first marriage.