At least the first part of the manga chainsaw man It’s over and many are looking forward to their animewhich is carried out by the study MAP. So much so that one of his characters, Makimahas developed a lot fan art Y cosplay in the last times.

To such a degree that probably several have seen her, in one way or another, without knowing exactly who she is. All because it stands out for having an attractive design that draws attention.

Without trying to advance something important — many will prefer to know about her in the anime — we will just say that she is a demon hunter from Public securityand that takes as a ‘pet’ the protagonist of the story, Denji.

At first glance, she is a woman with a slim complexion; on her face stand out a pair of golden eyes. Her hair is reddish brown and is styled in a braid, with two locks in front and a bang on her forehead.

Source: Shueisha.

He almost always wears a formal suit comprising a long-sleeved white shirt and black pants. The same color is the tie that she wears.

On some occasions he also has a trench coat, although many cosplayers leave this one aside. It is due to the above that the cosplay from Makima It is one of the most common, since at least in clothing it does not require much investment and it is possible to focus on other details.

Source: Instagram.

A cosplay of Makima from Chainsaw Man from Brazil

This time we share a cosplay from Makima from chainsaw man of the cosplayer Brazilian @me1adinha what public in Instagram. She took into account the hairstyle of this character in the series. She can’t see very well, but she probably does have yellow lenses.

As for his outfit, it is similar to the one that appears in the manga and the anime that should be released next year. It’s a character-based interpretation with some liberties.

The animated adaptation will be out this year but it still doesn’t have a date or even a premiere window. MAP is handling everything related to the project in the strictest secrecy.

But according to an informant, it will be in the fall of 2022 that the series will begin to air. It is to imagine that the project is advancing at the moment but it is a mystery in what stage it is. It’s best to stay tuned.

If you want to know more about chainsaw man consult landgamer. We also have more information about anime in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.