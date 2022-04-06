Meladinhathe favorite cosplayer of young and old, once again surprised her fans with a new cosplay, this time, inspired by one of the most beloved characters of High School DxD.

Rias Gremorythe female protagonist of this anime that went off the air in 2018, often serves as inspiration for some cosplays, and the one we show you below will surely enchant you.

Meladinha It took the main elements of the character and gave it its characteristic twist, resulting in a rather peculiar outfit that we show you below.

the attire of Rias Gremory She is quite identifiable, as most of the time she wears the Academy’s girls’ uniform, which consists of a long-sleeved white button-down shirt with a black ribbon on the collar of the shirt.

What stands out the most is the jacket, it leaves the chest uncovered and whose length reaches a little above the waist, showing a small magenta skirt that Meladinha forgot in this cosplay.

Meladinha She even included a waist-length crimson wig and teal eyeglasses that put the finishing touches on her cosplay from Rias Gremory.

Of course, this photo was not the only one of the session, and in another image we can see the outfit completely from the front, this time, including her Academy skirt.

The work of this cosplayer is always something to talk about in the community, so if you want to follow her, you can do it from your Instagram account.

Meladinha and we are nostalgic for High School DxD

In accordance with Ichiei Ishibumiauthor of the light novel, the launch of the fifth season, scheduled for October 2022, was postponed due to the pandemic, but it is still in development.

Unfortunately there is no set date for its release, so you will have to be patient if you want to see Rias Gremory back.

What did you think of this Meladinha cosplay? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.