Meladinha It is well known by fans of cosplay, since it usually presents us with unusual versions of the characters we see in anime.

The Brazilian cosplayer often shares her work on her instagram accountand on this occasion he wanted to pay homage to Naruto through an outfit hinata.

Meladinha He made a special effort to make his face as close as possible to the hokage’s wife, especially since he got rid of the classic uniform to show us something that we could call ‘minimalist’.

As you can see, Meladinha keeps the hair purple and adds a pair of lenses that look identical to the eyes of hinata; however, the rest of the clothing changes drastically.

Instead of the loose attire that characterizes the wife of Narutothis cosplayer wears a kind of leather corset and a small bikini.

To keep the concept of this cosplay close to Hinata’s, Meladinha It included some fishnet stockings and sleeves that give it a special touch.

Although they do not go entirely with the original theme, he also used some sneakers that end up giving him a much more modern look.

Meladinha took Hinata’s shy away

We know that the ninja of the clan hyuuga She was always withdrawn and very shy, at least until she became a mother and had to be tougher with her children.

This cosplay shows us a version of hinata that we would hardly have seen in the original work, but that surely dominates in the underground universe of fanarts.

Even the creator of Nagatoro It would have been an inspiration for him when he was making Naruto hentai, but we don’t want to dive any deeper into this topic.

What did you think of this peculiar Hinata cosplay made by Meladinha? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.