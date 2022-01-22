Pepe Mel appeared before the media after the hammering of the final result against Fuenlabra “it is clear that today the fans of Las Palmas are not happy at all”. The yellows were always in tow on the scoreboard, “Every time you make a mistake it costs you a goal, it’s a mountain you have to overcome against any team, it doesn’t matter which one you’re in front of.” And this time there were three.

For the Madrid coach “the problem is the rude mistakes we make when scoring goals. In the first goal we gave a pass to the Fuenlabrada inside the area. The third and last is the same as that of Leganés. We put it ourselves in a corner. That decreases and that takes away confidence”.

The Las Palmas coach regrets that “we have come here to win and the plan was to win. We have tried to do it, but it is not possible to give so many facilities in things as clear in a football report as goals” and ended with a question “What does it matter to you what others do if you don’t win?”.

The problem was not in the alignment

“When you do something to face a match, you do it with the best intentions, thinking it’s the best. I think that with Enzo and Nuke we were strong enough to let the other players go forward. The problem is the rude mistakes we make when scoring goals. In the first goal we gave a pass to the Fuenlabrada inside the area. The third and last is the same as that of Leganés. We put it ourselves in a corner. That decreases and that takes away confidence. But as always, when games are won we normally look for the protagonists in the players and when they are lost, the coach is usually the culprit”.

Fuenlabrada punishes yellow errors

“Every time you make a mistake it costs you a goal, it’s a mountain you have to overcome against any team, no matter who you’re up against. We plant ourselves in the field as always, doing the same things. We want to have the ball wanting to reach it from the outside, from the inside. The problem is that you plant yourself with 1-0 in a play that you already give away. You come back and you have to climb the mountain again and in the end you return to give away another stupid goal like the first one from Leganés that we scored again. A corner that does not go well thrown and we put it ourselves. What are game casts? Yes, well and it is clear that the law of football is that. When teams lose, the problem is always that the coach is bad, but there’s no need to dwell on it”.

A defeat that deflates

“Fans always hate losing. In football there is never an easy game in advance. In fact, we talked about that during this week because I read and heard things that were not true and unfortunately, I was not wrong. For us it is better to go, for example, to Tenerife and win than to come here, a rival that offers you other things that cost us. Well, our confidence has to remain the same and that there are a lot of kilometers to go to get to the end. What is clear is that the fans of Las Palmas are certainly not happy today. But this is so. Barely fifteen days ago we won the derby. We were all very happy and today we are all very disappointed. I am the first, because when someone proposes something, I hope it turns out for the best and we have come here to win and the approach was to win. We have tried to do it, but it is not possible to give so many facilities in things as clear in a football report as goals”.

His concern is in his team, not in the rivals

“Not me, but I’m not worried about Girona, I’m the one who worries about my team. I have to worry about my team, what Girona does… I can only have action twice, when they play against us. I am not going to be aware of what Girona does, because I am aware of what my team does. What we have to do is win beyond what others do. What does it matter to you what others do if you don’t win?