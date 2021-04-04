Las Palmas has shown two faces tonight, as its coach Pepe Mel has analyzed at a press conference, highlighting that, with that goal conceded, “we are back again with the famous charity sisters”, although later his team knew react to put the tie on the scoreboard and stressed that “we have played at a high level, and you have to assess against the rival you play”

These and other issues detailed in the press room at the end of the clash:

Shock assessment

“I am very satisfied with the last 60 minutes of the game. We played at a high level, and you have to assess against the opponent you play. We missed having made the second. The truth is that we had a lot of faith in this game and I think that They penalized us for those first few minutes in which we were hesitant and nervous. Then we have shown the team we want to be. The players have let loose and we have drawn very early. In addition, we have had many chances to put the score ahead of us. Above all, I value the opponent against whom we have done all that. “

The conceded goal

“We have scored a goal from outside the band next to our goal. Of course, we return again with the famous little sisters of charity. Mallorca cannot be put on a plate with something like that. Well, it’s the fight. This year, what we have to do is penalizing us. I think this team plays wonderful football and the rivals tell us so. What we work on during the week comes out on Sunday and I’m very satisfied with all of that. We had a tough week and Little by little, the team is going to get more, but the other side of the coin says that it is difficult for us to be in tow. At Heliodoro we went 1-0, against Lugo 0-1 and this Sunday again 0-1. Well, you have to keep working hard. “

The points that escape due to errors

“Those 60 minutes that we do is a group work, worked and automated. The footballers work really well during the week and we do it very well. This team generates many occasions and in that we can be calm. In the end, then they are specific and individualized errors that They diminish us because it is an error of perception or misplacement in the marking. We continue working on that, we emphasize it and try not to get past us, but this is football and it is a game. The goals come from mistakes, surely Luis García Plaza will not be happy with the one we scored. The ability we have to concede those plays diminishes us. “

Sergio Ruiz furthest behind

“He thinks that the center of the field was exactly the same as against Lugo, with the same four. The guidelines were the same. Obviously, the minutes weigh on his legs like Oscar and Rober, who couldn’t take it anymore. So, he protects himself, but it is normal, to have a trade, to be intelligent. While Maikel has made an enormous physical display. We are very happy with him and with everything he does. Both he and Maikel, in the second part, have eaten the center of the field of Mallorca and I am very satisfied with them “.

The goalkeeping debate, Valles or Domínguez?

“I do not know if there is a debate or not, I am going to put each week who I think is the best. Álvaro did well against Lugo and when the Oviedo match arrives we will think about who is better.”

Won the golaveraje against the strongest rivals

“The season is a common 42 games and we, surely, because of the way we do things, against a team that also wants to play football, perhaps it is simpler, but it is an accumulation of 42 games. The fact that we Let’s win, not with relative ease, because that’s not true, but that we have more positive results against Espanyol, Leganés, Almería, Sporting or Mallorca, what tells us is that we are capable of doing things well. This squad has had a lot of people out there. We have noticed it. “

Goals before the end of the season, eight away from the promotion

“Apart from Maikel and the Castellano, we have a fairly young team. What I want is for them to play, to enjoy each game to see what they see in training progress and come out. That is the satisfaction I have when I watch the second half. today. When it doesn’t come out you despair, but they have tried. The second part has been completely ours and I am proud of them. When Rober, Jesé, Sergio, Óscar get together … the game flows and they do it very well with few touches of the ball, they are planted in the opposite goal. I am also very happy with the recovery of Benito, who has appeared and has put his credentials on the table. All that makes me happy. “