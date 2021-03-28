Pepe Mel appeared in the bowels of Heliodoro just after the match against Tenerife. The Las Palmas coach assured that the 1-0 was preceded by a notable failure of his defense, as well as one of the protagonists of the rear, Dani Castellano, will stay under observation on the sister island for the ball suffered that made him bleed from the mouth.

These were his main reflections of a match in which the Gran Canaria formation “put all the dynamite to face the beginning”: “

Match rating:

“The team has worked well, the game was difficult for us with the scoreboard against us. On the field there was all the dynamite to face the start of the game. We tried to triangulate and we have been really good with the ball. We cornered Tenerife, and I think we did well. It’s a very physical team that tried to do their usual direct game, and we wanted to triangulate and try to play inside. Despite Mujica’s chance, the end of the game was very difficult. Javi Castellano broke down. We were with one less and I ended up very happy with the work of the people. Tenerife’s goal is our mistake, and it is something we worked on throughout the week. The team showed its face and we had personality “.

Dani Castellano:

“I think he’s staying here for the night. I hope you will be with us soon. In Tenerife it will be well taken care of. “

Jesé’s anger:

“I was a footballer for many years and I also felt bad that they changed me, so I don’t feel bad about what he did (kick the electronic screen of the changes). He wants to have the responsibility of scoring goals, but he insisted that he not. It can help us in many things, so you should be calm. If he gets angry because he thinks he can contribute more, that’s fine with me ”.

Sergio Ruiz:

“It is nothing like last year. He is comfortable with the game we play and has taken a step forward. For me he is a very important player, and he is doing very well with us. As a defensive midfielder at Racinh, he has already scored many goals here (five). But it contributes much more. Since the day of Fuenlabrada he plays at half gas because he is injured. The normal thing is that he will not play, but his desire and our needs mean that we have to keep him on the pitch ”.

Jonathan Silva:

“He came in cold because he couldn’t warm up. He was nervous about a mistake in the first ball he played. It is a toll that we have to pay for having such a beardless team ”.