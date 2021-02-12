He faces Las Palmas, this Sunday in Almería, one of those games that he likes so much. “Sometimes we have more patience against teams that we are supposed to win, and more against Almería, Espanyol, Sporting,” said his coach, Pepe Mel, this afternoon. in appearance of the telematic press, things of the COVID-19.

After revealing that he could count on Jesé and Eric Curbelo, the latter recently hospitalized for dizziness, he acknowledges that he works with two tactical variants: one or two forwards. “We can play in one way or another with the same players on the field,” he added.

He also regretted the loss of Álvaro Lemos: “Without him we lose a lot of wealth.” Before traveling to Mallorca, it is time to travel tomorrow, he also advocated because referees can speak after matches. “I only see positive aspects, and more people would understand more things”, assured.

The Las Palmas coach spoke about these issues a few minutes ago:

Eric Curbelo:

“Today he trained with us, but doing aerobic work. He trained apart from the group beyond the warm-up. He hasn’t done much else either, so we applied the protocol we were told. The important thing is that you are back and there is nothing to worry about. We are going to wait until tomorrow to see if he is coming to Almería. In principle it will depend on him, on his own confidence. We are going to leave it in his hands, because it would be absurd to take him to have him sitting on the bench ”.

Jesse:

“Our idea is that they come to Almería, that they be with the group. We still do not know if we will be 23 or 24. We have to be careful so that it can take the form. He is training very well, but something very different is having the necessary pace to compete ”.

Impossible to keep the gala team:

“We all have a way of doing things. You see your team on a daily basis, and we have had many conditions that have not allowed us to keep the team. When we returned from Mallorca, the feeling we had in the coaching staff was that this was the team we were looking for. But then Kirian fell due to injury, Rober and Óscar (Clemente) had COVID-19 … It is not something that only happens to me. It is clear that if we have all the footballers we are a more powerful team. But sport is like that, so this is not an excuse for us ”.

Law of silence with coaches and players:

“When a vice president of the Government has made it fashionable to speak… As long as you express yourself with respect, each one could have the opportunity to speak his or her mind. There are many people who have many things to say and the people, the fans, deserve to hear. As long as it is respected, one should always be able to speak ”.

Las Palmas, better against the big teams:

“Sunday’s game against Sabadell left us with a very bad taste in our mouths. When we played 11 against 11, everything was going according to the parameters we expected. Sometimes we are in too much of a hurry to beat the teams we are supposed to win, and we have more patience against teams like Almería, Espanyol, Sporting … We always have to follow the same work plan, and I hope we see it from now on onwards”.

Absence of Álvaro Lemos:

“He himself shows that he is a very important player. With him in the field we have much more wealth. In fact, to play in Almería, he thought to do it with him and Ale Díez on the right wing to be more aggressive there. Hope we can get it back soon. I have total confidence in my team, and it affects us not to have just anyone. For example Enzo Loiodice, who had a spectacular start to the season. The casualties of Kirian, Rober, Clemente, Araujo also hurt us …

Possibility for referees to also speak after matches:

“We should all be able to have the freedom to say what we feel without disrespecting anyone. It would be a good idea if they (the referees) could express themselves and say, for example, what they think of the VAR. Many are guided by the VAR and others re-arbitrate twice. It would be nice to hear from everyone. Also to the referees, who are a very important part of the game. I always put the same example: if you can talk to a Formula 1 driver 30 seconds before life is at stake, in football it seems that this is a taboo subject. I only see positive aspects. Also, more people would understand more things ”.

Game system with two forwards:

“We have worked both situations. We will do it again tomorrow. In the first round, against Almería, we played with three players on the inside and we had a great game. But it is clear that no two parties are the same. With the same footballers on the field we can use one or two forwards. We have different ways of approaching the games ”.