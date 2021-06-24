Dani Ceballos is one of the latest names ringing for Milan, who are increasingly interested in the talents of Real Madrid. ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, this morning, published an interview with Pepe Mel, who recalled the midfielder’s beginnings at Betis, revealing several anecdotes: “He was barely 18 years old, but he impressed us all with his character. We had to aim for promotion and we needed brave people: he jumped onto the field ‘hitting’ everyone and always wanted the ball. I trained him from 2014 to 2016, a talent. “According to the Las Palmas coach, Ceballos would be for the Rossoneri” a Champions signing “capable of” doing better than Calhanoglu.

Characteristics: “That which I am going to say must be taken carefully, but it is a mix between Pirlo and Gattuso. With me he played as a midfielder, but it can also be a 10. He is one of those who leaves his soul: if they don’t give him the ball, is going to look for it. “

Virtues: “The 45,000 of Villamarín did not overwhelm him at all, he played like a veteran. He always wanted the ball and now it has not changed. Sometimes he played together with Fabian, they completed perfectly. A defect? ​​He does not score many goals.”

Arsenal: “The Premier has very high rhythms for him. Dani would work better in Calcio, where quality is ahead. And he has plenty: he would be perfect for Milan.”

Madrid: “He convinced Zidane with a great game at the Bernabéu, Barça wanted it too. I advised him to go to the culé club, which was being renewed with Iniesta and Xavi at the end of their cycle, they would have had more space. Madrid with Modric, Kroos, Casemiro offered him fewer opportunities, but he has the level to play with the whites as well. “