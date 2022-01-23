Anyone who appreciates wines has certainly noticed acronyms such as AOC, IGT or DOCG stamped on bottle labels. They refer to the terms Appellation of Controlled Origin (used in France), Typical Geographical Indication and Denomination of Controlled and Guaranteed Origin (both from Italy). Also countries like Spain, Portugal, Chile, Argentina and even Brazil (which currently has six regions with an Indication of Origin for wines and a Denomination of Origin, in Vale dos Vinhos, Rio Grande do Sul) adopt criteria to define the origin and the typicality of products, not just wine, but food in general. More than guaranteeing quality, the different acronyms indicate that producers adopt strict cultivation rules, based both on local traditions and on technical research. The result is the certainty of respect for specific rules, which allows producers within the same Geographical Indication to add value to what they produce.

In Brazil, there are two stages of certification for Geographical Indication. The first is Indication of Origin (IP), followed by Denomination of Origin (DO), in which the rules for making a product or providing a particular service are stricter. The National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) grants the seal. The state of Paraná already has nine products with a Geographical Indication and is demanding that this number rise to ten. The Capanema region, in the southwest of Paraná, obtained from the INPI the nomination of Melado de Capanema and is requesting the title for Mel de Capanema. Its main feature is the production with pollen from flowers from the Iguaçu National Park. The project has been developed since 2018 with the support of the Federal Technological University of Paraná (UFTPR – Campus Dois Vizinhos), in addition to Sebrae/PR and the Municipality of Capanema.

According to the president of Apic, Cleiton Cesar Lagemann, bees produce honey from plants such as broom, cat’s claw, cambará and bay leaf – a different species from the one used as a seasoning. “They are all native species of the Iguaçu National Park. Bay honey, for example, is smooth, tasty and has a different consistency,” he said. The brand that identifies the typical product of the region has already been filed with the INPI and, once approved, can be used by any producer associated with the Capanema producer entity, provided that it follows the technical specifications and good practices, maintaining the exclusive qualities. of product.

The municipality of Capanema has 138 honey producers cataloged and the volume projected for 2022 should exceed the mark of 50 tons produced. The Secretary of Agriculture and the Environment of Capanema, Raquel Szimanski, stated that about 90% of the producers have an area equivalent to five hectares. For her, “in small properties, it is necessary to diversify production to have other sources of income”.

Although the project uses pollen from species native to the Iguaçu National Park, which houses the famous waterfalls, there is still no formal partnership between the Park’s administration and APIC. This is about to change. “The project was born with the vision of improving processes and incorporating the principles of sustainability”, said the park’s director, Cibele Munhoz, stating that the producers’ initiative converges with the institution’s objectives. For her, “bees play an important role in pollinating crops and flora in the park”.

