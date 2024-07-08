Singer Melanie Brown, 49, better known as Mel B, will become a doctor honoris causa by the British University Leeds Beckett for her outstanding work raising awareness about gender-based violence and her work with survivors. The former Spice Girl has been working and supporting the association Women’s Aid for years, a national charity that works to end violence against women and children of which the singer is an ambassador, after acknowledging a past of abuse by her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, to whom she was married for 10 years, from 2007 to 2017. In statements to the newspaper The Sunthe singer has said of this new recognition that it is an “incredible honour”: “I completed a couple of trauma-informed care and violence courses there earlier this year, and when they told me they were going to award me a PhD it was an incredible honour.” The singer has also said that since she ended that violent marriage her dream had been to go to university: “Although I don’t think anyone took it seriously.” Now, she has admitted that she attended university for three months, without her classmates realising that they were sharing a lesson with one of the Spice Girls: “I have performed at Wembley Stadium, but I was more nervous when I arrived on my first day of class.”

This is the second major recognition with which the singer has been distinguished for this work. In May 2022, she received the medal of Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, from the hands of Prince William, for her contribution to social causes and her support for women in vulnerable situations, especially victims of gender-based violence, to whom she wanted to dedicate the decoration. “I am their voice because we have all gone through exactly the same story, so I don’t take it as my award. It is our award because we have survived,” she said during the event. During her speech, Mel B also took the opportunity to draw attention to the increase in cases since the beginning of the pandemic, something she defined as an “epidemic.” “I have an army of women behind me who need help and need to be heard,” she said.

Melanie Brown was born in Leeds, England, and moved back there after splitting up with Belafonte, with whom she lived in Los Angeles (USA). That is why this title is of great significance to the singer, as expressed by Professor Peter Slee, Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Beckett: “I would like to congratulate Melanie Brown on this honorary title. As a daughter of this city who rose to the top of her industry and then used her platform to defend those who shared her struggles, Melanie is exactly the kind of citizen we are here to defend.”

Melanie Brown opened up for the first time about what she experienced during her marriage in her memoir, published in 2018, titled Brutally HonestIn them she recounted the abuse she had suffered at the hands of producer Stephen Belafonte, her ex-husband and father of one of her three daughters, even obtaining a restraining order alleging physical, sexual, verbal and financial abuse. In an interview in The Guardian in 2021The singer explained that she began to become truly aware of what had happened when she attended a meeting of a support group for victims of gender-based violence, already in her hometown: “There were about 20 women sitting on the floor with their legs crossed and we all told our story. I told mine, and immediately afterward a woman said: ‘My God, I went through the same thing. He also hid my car keys. ‘ We had all lived exactly the same story,” she confessed. That was decisive in becoming vocal in this fight, since, as she confessed in the interview, for a long time, she herself thought that she was the only woman experiencing that situation.

“I tried to leave up to seven times, so you can imagine how desperate I was during those 10 years,” the artist confessed in that interview. “I had nowhere to go, I didn’t have my own credit card, I didn’t have a car, I have three children, I was on the verge of self-destruction.” She did not leave for her daughters: “It seems like the simplest thing, to get up and leave, but when there are children involved, there is another coercive control that is added to that, like: ‘I’m going to take your children. I’m going to tell everyone that you are a drug addict and an alcoholic,’ which she did.” To obtain joint custody of their daughter, Madison, Mel B had to undergo four months of drug and alcohol tests to prove that she was sober. The singer also said that, during the time that marriage lasted, she remained separated, physically and emotionally, from her family, but everything changed when her father was diagnosed with cancer and his illness became complicated. Mel B flew from Los Angeles to Leeds to see him for the last time and promised him that she would leave her husband. A promise she kept.

Since publishing her memoir, the singer has been and remains heavily involved in the cause. Mel B has also said she hopes some of her fellow Spice Girls members will be present when she receives her honorary degree later this month.