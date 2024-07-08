Mexico City.- Singer Mel B will become an honorary doctor next month for her work supporting survivors of domestic abuse and sexism.

According to information from the BBC, the Spice Girls member will receive the degree from Leeds Beckett University at a ceremony to be held next month.

The celebrity described the recognition as an honor for her, in parallel with her activism in defense of survivors of domestic abuse.

“I completed a couple of courses in trauma and violence-informed care earlier this year, and when I was told I was being awarded my PhD it was an incredible honour,” the singer told The Sun.

Mel B has been working for Women’s Aids for several years after admitting that she also experienced domestic violence for 10 years from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, which, she recalled, also took away her desire to attend university.

“Ever since I left my marriage I’ve told friends and family that I’d love to go to college, but I don’t think people have taken it seriously. But this gave me the opportunity to actually do it.

“I’m proud to feel part of this university in my hometown and proud to have arrived here as Melanie Brown, proud to have worked alongside other students and received excellent guidance from the teaching staff,” she added, according to the BBC.

The “honoris causa” is not the first recognition she has received for her activism, as in 2022 she received a medal of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Prince William, who highlighted the social causes supported by the Spice Girls member.