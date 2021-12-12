“We have to finish the games. Today we had many chances again, but we only scored one goal, “insisted Pepe Mel after the 1-1 against Amorebieta, a team that highlighted that “Makes you play how you want.” “But we knew how to pause the meeting”, assured.

He acknowledged that Moleiro’s change was the result of the fever suffered by the Tenerife footballer. “We had to wait for him until the last minute. We didn’t want to take risks ”, Mel revealed in Lezama’s entrails.

Things of the insular distance, Las Palmas will stay in the Peninsula until Thursday, Well, Wednesday has a game of King’s Cup in Valladolid. “It is a puzzle that must be solved from tonight”, clarified. Mel was referring to the problem he may encounter if he decides to rotate the 23 displaced footballers: “If we want to rest, there is a big problem with the B chips. The Federation encourages the quarry of whore …”.

These were his considerations after tonight’s draw:

What was missing from Las Palmas to win today:

“We should have entered more intense. We had been saying all week what Amorebieta was going to do to us, and in the first minute they scored a goal with a play that we knew. We needed to play a calmer game and score more goals. We had enough arrivals and occasions for it. I’m happy with the boys’ work. Amorebieta makes you play the way they want, but we were able to pause the game. That was good for us ”.

Changes:

“Alberto Moleiro, like Jonathan Viera, Ale Díez… yesterday he had a fever. The boy wanted to play, but we had to wait until the last minute. Your change goes there. We have to try to get him to be with us, and we didn’t want to take risks either. With the entry of Pinchi and Peñaranda we wanted people with goal, with a shot, with speed; like Benito. We already had the ball, the game was dominated, and that is why we had to put in more direct people for the association footballers ”.

Just a win away from home in the first round:

“If the season ended today, the classification says we would play the playoffs. Sure it gives us. In a tie we will be a very difficult team. I wish we could do the same second round. Being sixth is not to make us sad. The important thing is to continue like this. We are going to get back people with whom we will be better. Everyone would have signed, in their day, to be like this now ”.

Cup on Wednesday in Valladolid. Six days away from home:

“It is a puzzle that we have to start solving tonight. If we want to give people a break, we have a big problem with the B chips. The Federation encourages the fucking quarry… ”.

Possible reinforcements in attack in the winter market:

“One thing is what I ask for and another is what the club brings me. Luis (Helguera, sports director) knows what I need: we talk every day, and the harmony is total. Only from the top scoring teams. What we have to do is finish the games. Today we had a lot of goal options again but we only made one “.