In France the qualifying had deceived, while the race had left Ferrari with a handful of flies. In Austria, on the other hand, for the first of two consecutive weekends on the Red Bull Ring track, the Maranello team began to struggle as early as Saturday. If this translates into a new reversal of the situation on Sunday – this time in favor of the Cavallino – it is too early to tell. Certainly, however, the Ferrari director, Laurent Mekies, commenting on the qualifying day, he admitted that the team’s intent was to prioritize speed in the race.

GP Styria 2021, the starting grid

“Qualifications tougher than expected? Yes. Charles did what he could with his performance. For Carlos, however, it was an elimination for a few cents. We have concentrated on race pace this weekend – admitted Mekies a Sky Sport F1 – this is the right year to do it. We will see if tomorrow we can be more effective in the race than last week“. If Ferrari is crying today, certainly its customer teams, Alfa Romeo and Haas, are not laughing. Mekies acknowledged that the Maranello power unit is showing some power deficits.

Leclerc: “I didn’t have any to reach Gasly”

“We don’t hide from the fact that this is an 80% engine track. We have made progress on the engine, but we are not where we want to be. The key for us is to keep learning to be more solid “ clarified the Ferrari director. Finally Mekies explained a problem highlighted by Charles Leclerc. According to the Monegasque in fact the red suffers more when it is found in open the DRS: “These are choices we make to compromise between the race and qualifying. We hope to recover tomorrow. It’s a choice. We want to have a stronger race pace. With Sainz we can play on strategy, we will see where we are tomorrow“, Concluded the French executive.