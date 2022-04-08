With the Ferrari leading both Friday free practice sessions in Melbourne it is easy to carve out the role of the F1-75 favorite. Even the gaps inflicted on the opponents speak volumes about the strength of the Red Bull, with Red Bull six tenths of a second in FP1 and +0.245 in FP2. Sporting director Laurent Mekies, however, preaches calm: we are only on Friday, the changes to Albert Park remain theoretically favorable to the RB18 and also Max Verstappen got very close during the day.

The Frenchman believes that between Ferrari and Red Bull it will be a fight on the edge of thousandths: “There are areas for improvement. The track is complicated and difficult, and if we just take tonight’s comments it’s not such an easy car, we will have to work“, He told Sky Sport 24. “We found the performance faster than Red Bull, but they are very strong, and if we look at Max at the end of PL2 he was there. Red Bull is strong in both the long run and the flying lap, we need to take a step in the car in order to give the drivers the chance to improve even more. What will make the difference? A thousand detailsthey won’t be single things, that’s the beauty of this sport“.