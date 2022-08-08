When relations between Ferrari and Fernando Alonso became increasingly tense, after the escaped world championships in 2010 and 2012, in Maranello it came natural to think about who had defeated him, that is Sebastian Vettel for his replacement starting in 2015. The German, who has never denied his love for the Prancing Horse, arrived in the team with the hope to make Italian fans relive the glories of his compatriot and friend Michael Schumacher. From the very first moments, the four-time world champion seemed to drag the entire team, turning it into a single block after the last difficult years with Alonso. But the results did not prove him right: the hybrid Mercedes was too strong and the experience in the Scuderia ended after six seasons.

To remember what happened was Laurent Mekies, current sporting director of the Red team: “I like to separate the pilot from the man. The driver has always had an incredible attention to detail and from his very beginnings you could understand that he had something special. And he has grown over his career and at Ferrari he developed the talent of trying to unite the team, in good times and in bad times. In this he was second to none. In addition, with his talent and dedication, his attention to detail, he has achieved what he has achieved. But I think about him we will also remember the incredible respect for all his colleagues, in his eyes you can clearly read this when you talk to him. And it was something that pushed us to improve and it was a privilege to have shared the path with him “concluded the Frenchman.