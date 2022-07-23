Objective achieved perfectly for the Ferrari: in the French Grand Prix Charles Leclerc will start from pole position, while Carlos Sainz has gained a position against Kevin Magnussen and will start from 19th place. Thanks to a well-studied game of the trails, which the Monegasque used to trim three tenths to his rival Max Verstappen. The Spaniard, author of a practically perfect lap in Q2, experienced a one-on-one at a distance with Magnussen, who forced him to lap even in the last 12 minutes.

These are the words of Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies: “The work with the slipstream was done to perfection. It’s a good day for the team. This is a team result and it is never obvious to bring this type of plan to fruition. We know the difficulty of arriving at the right time with the right gap between the machines. They both did it very wellso congratulations to Charles for a pole position that was not taken for granted here, because we were quite behind Max, but also to Carlos, who went really fast in Q1 and Q2“, The Frenchman said to Sky Sport F1. “The choice of the point for the wake? These pilots are amazing. We had thought about doing the maneuver mainly before the chicane. Instead they said it was possible to do it even later. It was much more risky. They did a bit of the trail first and then the full trail after, and everything went perfectly. The idea was theirs, they were good. For the race, let’s not forget where we were in 2021. It was the worst race for us last year. For us today pole was an important point, but the race will be even more so. The very good thing is that they both showed great speed. We saw Max very strong in the race simulation. Carlos? We will see where it can go. Overcoming on this track is not obvious, but I think and hope we can go to the top-6. Tires? We bring all the work done in Maranello for more than a year here with us. Having said that we know that physiologically our opponents will probably have a small advantage. We will be fighting with them, playing on very small details, it will be a balanced match. The fact that they will be two on one is a big factor, but we knew that. However, we are aiming to score important points with Carlos tomorrow. It will be more difficult for Charles, but he is part of the game. We must learn to extract everything in these moments“.