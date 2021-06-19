It will not be a pole position like those obtained by Charles Leclerc in Monaco and Baku in Azerbaijan, but the fifth place signed by Carlos Sainz in today’s qualifying for the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet is nevertheless a great result for Ferrari, confirmed third strength at least on the flying lap behind Red Bull and Mercedes.

French GP 2021, the starting grid

“All things considered, a positive qualification. We had arrived here aware that the balance of power on the field would not have been those seen in two atypical circuits such as those of Monaco and Baku and that the characteristics of Paul Ricard did not marry those of SF21, but we still managed to reaffirm ourselves once again as the best team behind the two teams fighting for the World Cup. In addition, as happened in the three previous qualifying sessions, we put both our cars ahead of those of our direct rivals “, commented Ferrari’s head of track operations Laurent Mekies.

Leclerc: “Sainz was much better than me”

Sainz is doing better than Leclerc this weekend, while Charles Leclerc is struggling a bit more: “Carlos is having a great weekend, showing his growth. His qualification was really good. Charles didn’t find the right feeling, especially with the front, but in his last attempt he managed to get closer to that third row that was within his reach “, added the former FIA man.

Sainz: “I’ll fight with Leclerc, Gasly and McLaren”

In view of the race Mekies knows that we will have to grit our teeth on the performance at a distance against direct opponents ready to overtake the SF21: “Tomorrow will be a long and difficult race, where the behavior of the tires will be crucial: in the top ten everyone is in the same condition so we will play our chances on an equal footing. We know that in terms of race pace we are not yet where we would like to be: we will prepare as best we can and we will continue to do so in the coming weeks to give our riders an increasingly competitive package ”.