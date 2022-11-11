“Nice call, I liked it”. With bitter irony Charles Leclerc he commented on Ferrari’s choice to take to the track with intermediate tires with the Monegasque and with slicks instead with Carlos Sainz. The Monegasque driver was not lucky because the expected rain did not arrive, and the red flag released shortly after by George Russell’s exit from the track put an end to Leclerc’s hopes of improving the tenth final position. “We were waiting for a rain that never came”declared the class of 1997, obviously angry at the choice of the short wall of the Scuderia di Maranello which in any case he accepted.

Laurent MekiesFerrari’s sporting director, commented on the Brazil Qualifications to the microphones of Sky Sport F1: “Since Q1 this qualification has been one lottery, we knew the rain was imminent and so we split our strategies. It was a matter of a minute, a minute that could have rewarded Sainz or Leclerc. Sorry for Charles. However, this was a good test for the future, we made 6-8-10 important decisions between drivers and teams in an hour because even in Q1 we didn’t know whether to get back on track with intermediate tires, we waited because we saw the excellent Gasly Times. There is always something to learn and the choice for Q3 was truly borderline “.