On the one hand, a great comeback and an almost unexpected dream of victory on the eve. On the other hand, a management race thrown away on the first lap. Austin Sunday, for the Ferrarihe lived on extremes. The poleman Carlos Sainz he started very badly and was centered at the first corner by George Russell, while Charles Leclerc – from whom a top-5 finish was expected – instead stroked the victory even starting from 12th position: the Monegasque in fact took advantage of a free stop in Safety Car regime and took advantage of the patatrac in Max Verstappen’s second pit stop to overtake the Dutchman. But he had too much more pace, and therefore overtook first the Ferrari driver and then Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies commented on the Austin race of its drivers.

“It’s a shame. Losing the car from pole position on the first lap is a difficult thing to accept but we can do little about it. Russell came to apologize with the whole team and especially with Carlos. Max has a small advantage over us in the race, in fact after the second pit stop despite being behind he passed us on the track: having said that we stayed with him, there is still a little advantage that Red Bull has over us certainly in the race, I think the margin was rather small but they are still the fastest in these conditions“, The Frenchman said to Sky Sport F1. “Did Leclerc want more than third place? Well yes, for various reasons we ended up with Verstappen, they had a long pit stop and then first we waited for a Safety Car that arrived. Charles and Max had a good fight: Charles pushed hard, he stayed with him for many laps and then paid the price with the deterioration of the tires. In the pit stops we made a lot of progress, I can’t comment on the problems of the others but I’m not a surprise. Mistakes happen“.