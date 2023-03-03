Leclerc smiles, Sainz doubts

Free practice 2 of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of this very long 2023 season, provided a fluctuating response at Ferrari. Smiles for Charles Leclerc, fourth in the timesheets behind the usual Red Bulls and above all an increasingly impressive Aston Martin driven by Fernando Alonso; question marks for Carlos Sainz, who after the spin suffered in FP1 was unable to shine even in the second session, cashing in over a second from Alonso in the qualifying simulation and settling in an anonymous 14th place. The Cavallino sports director tried to put some order on Red Friday, Laurent Mekies.

Wing dancer

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 the French engineer first spoke of the‘back wing ‘ballerina’ used by Leclerc in PL1. Clearly there is still work to be done on this component and its use should be shelved for now. However, it is not excluded that it can be seen again on the SF-23 already in the next race weekend, in Saudi Arabia: “That rear wing is a development project Mekies explained. exactly like others on the machine that maybe less visible to the naked eye. I don’t think we will be using it this weekend, you too have seen that it needs work. But you will see her again soon. Perhaps in Arabia, perhaps in Australia“.

Danger Aston Martin

Looking at the performance of the other teams, a question about the performance of the team was inevitable.Aston Martin, real surprise of this pre-season. Mekies didn’t want to go too far, however positioning Ferrari in a sort of ‘wide field’ behind Red Bull which also includes – but not only – the AMR23s of Alonso and Stroll. “Aston Martin? We believe he is part of the group with us, Mercedes and also others who are very close. But I don’t want to judge them before qualifying and the race“, he concluded.