by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ricciardo, 2024 is fundamental

Daniel's plan Ricciardo proceeds as expected. The Australian agreed to return to Formula 1 in the former AlphaTauri with the clear intention of winning the Red Bull seat in 2025 alongside Max Verstappen, returning to the team that had first given him a chance at the highest levels.

The next step is called 2024, and forHoney Badger It's important to play your cards as best as possible. After the second half of 2023 conducted between ups and downs also due to the “rust” accumulated in the first part of the season and the injury suffered in Zandvoort, the #3 is aware that he has no excuses: he must beat – and well – Yuki Tsunoda to be able to aspire to the place in Red Bull which is now occupied by Sergio Perez.

Mekies' words

Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies believes that Ricciardo can return to his levels: “Daniel was on everyone's best list, but he didn't have easy years after that. But we are lucky to be able to reconstruct the situation with him. Now we are seeing the ex Daniel again, so to speak, I notice an extremely motivated Ricciardo, focused and hungry for success. There's no reason why Daniel isn't on the same trajectory that landed him on those best-of lists from a few years ago. Since that time he has gained experience and learned a lot about how to manage his energy.”.

The former Ferrari sporting director then underlined how Ricciardo's character is an underrated quality in the dynamics of a team: “There are few drivers with Daniel's experience, number of successes and sensitivity: his positive attitude is a bonus, it's a hidden lap time, which you can't see on the monitors, but it makes the difference”.