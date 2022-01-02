Rarely in its history has Formula 1 approached a new season with the load of curiosity and total uncertainty that you are experiencing during this winter. The total upheaval of the technical regulation implemented in view of the 2022 season makes many scenarios possible. There is the possibility that the balance at the top will be confirmed, with Mercedes and Red Bull dictating the law as happened in 2021, but it is also plausible to imagine a distortion – even if only partial – of performance on the track. At least three teams – Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine – have staked most of their ‘chips’ on the new regulations to be able to mend the performance gap that separates them from the top.

At least half of the starting grid therefore expects to be able to battle regularly for podiums and victories, thus becoming a concrete candidate for the title. In the end, however, only one team will win and the risk is that for many teams the first tests in Barcelona already represent an abrupt return to reality. There Ferrari, through his team principal Mattia Binotto, he has loaded the year that has just begun with great expectations. The sports director of the Cavallino, Laurent Mekies, however, he explained to the German site Auto Motor und Sport the big question marks that accompany the new season.

“We have no idea where we stand relative to others. There is no reference – admitted the French manager – at the beginning, the loss of lap time [rispetto alle vetture 2021] it was huge. We have recovered a lot, but no one knows if it is enough. In Barcelona we will put the car on the track and we hope it will do what the simulations and the wind tunnel promise “. Furthermore, contemporary F1, conditioned by budget caps and spending limits, complicates the life of the teams in the evolution phase of the car during the course of the championship. “There is less development money available during the season – recognized Mekies – because the overall budget has also shrunk. We will see more updates than in the 2021 season, but fewer than in 2018 or 2019 ″.