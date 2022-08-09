Undoubtedly the Ferrari is experiencing a 2022 with two faces: if on the one hand there is the satisfaction of being back to compete for pole and victories, on the other hand the frustration for the wide gap that currently sees it far from Red Bull and Max is evident Verstappen in the two world rankings. Indeed, the F1-75 is definitely an excellent car, capable of giving a hard time on every track since the first race of the year, but not everything went smoothly, including reliability problems, imperfect strategies and driving errors by the pilots. Obviously we must not forget where the Red team comes from, which in the last two seasons has been starving for victories, but it is true that such a fast car has authorized the fans to dream of the world championship.

Several outside observers, such as Norbert Haug – former Mercedes F1 boss – praised the balance shown by Mattia Binotto in front of a season of ups and downs, but the engineer from Reggio himself confessed to living with frustration what is happening in the team. Charles Leclerc then in a recent interview praised the analysis process carried out by the team in recent years, which has led to constant improvement, even after the most painful situations. He also spoke on the subject Laurent Mekies, Ferrari sports director, who wanted to praise the working environment within the team: “The mood is always high, because people like Charles, Carlos and Mattia lead the team in every situation. There are positive moments and negative moments and I think that in these cases it makes the difference their type of leadership. They are in fact able, whatever happens, to press the reset button, close ranks, look back on what happened and learn. And then already look to the next race with a smile and with even greater motivation“.