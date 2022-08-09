What happened to Paul Ricard, with Charles Leclerc finished off the track while he was at the top of the standings, it sparked numerous discussions among enthusiasts and professionals. The Monegasque did not shirk his responsibilities and took the blame in front of journalists, declaring inadmissible mistakes like the one seen in France or a few races before in Imola. Ferrari fans are now getting to know their driver, who was able to reset and return to the track in Hungary with top-level performances that had seen him lead the race, before the well-known problems with hard tires that thwarted his efforts. and they only saw him finish in sixth position.

Laurent Mekies, sporting director of the Maranello team, however, he rejected any criticism of his driver: “I wouldn’t say Leclerc is any more emotional than Sainz. Both of these guys have had ups and downs, the latter very painful, this season and in both cases, when they go back to the garage – once they analyze what happened through the data as well – they are able to reset everything and put themselves in learning mode. in a quarter of an hour“. The French manager then added: “It is necessary to distinguish what you listen to on the radio during the race with the heat of the moment, from the rest. They are two different things. When they get out of the car and analyze everything, after an hour they no longer have negative emotions and are even more motivated “concluded the 45-year-old from Tours.