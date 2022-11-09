Ferrari looks to the Interlagos Grand Prix with more confidence than Mexico. However, it certainly cannot be said that the F1-75 will go to Brazil as the favorite. At the moment, the performance of the Red Bull-Max Verstappen package is unmatched for both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. And while the Sprint can spice up the weekend, it’s also a very realistic possibility that Verstappen will dominate both the Saturday and Sunday races.

The real unknown is called weather. The dancing climate of São Paulo this season could give the Maranello car an extra chance: not so much for race pace (at Suzuka Leclerc took a second per lap from Verstappen) as for the episodes that the rain can favor . Laurent Mekies framed the Interlagos weekend in this way: “It is one of the classic circuits on the calendar. It is a track with a lot of character, offering a superb mix of medium speed corners, with long straights and several ups and downs. This is why it is so challenging in terms of set-up and choice of aerodynamic load. It is also a track that often has to contend with pouring rain, which makes racing here even more unpredictable.“, The Frenchman told the Ferrari channels. “With the Sprint you go into qualifying after just one hour of free practice, and this is the main pitfall: since you enter Q1, in fact, you can no longer touch the set-up. This therefore highlights the ability of the team to prepare for the weekend at home. I am referring to the simulations we do when approaching racing and also to the work that our drivers physically carry out on the simulator. For the drivers it is particularly demanding, because it requires them to push to the limit after just a few laps of the track. For the team, a weekend with the Sprint is a bit like a 400 km Grand Prix interrupted by a red flag after a quarter race, 100 km, precisely the length of the short race.“.