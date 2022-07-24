There Ferrari F1-75 it is undoubtedly a very fast single-seater, as demonstrated by the 8 pole positions captured in just 12 grand prixes of this 2022, but also struggling with various problems of reliability who stopped their drivers on 4 occasions during the race. And these problems with reliability also affected the subsequent races, with the necessary replacement of elements of the power unit that forced Leclerc to start from the last row in Canada and Sainz this afternoon at Paul Ricard. With the high temperatures expected for the French Grand Prix, the hopes of Ferrari fans are therefore pinned on Charles Leclerc, who will start from pole position and who will try to further narrow the gap of points – 38 – that separates him from the leader Max Verstappen .

But the holding of the car remains in the thoughts of the team and of the supporters of the Red, as confessed by the sporting director Laurent Mekies: “Thought always remains like a worm in the back of our minds. If you have a breakdown when you are in the lead, you will not forget what happened easily. And this year we have lost some races in this way. There is a long way to go to address these issues, we know it’s not something we can fix overnight, so we are all united to deal with it in the best possible way. I repeat, it is a worm in our minds, but we hope to be able to get better and better from this point of view“, He explained to Sky Uk.