The rumors about Mekies and the farewell to Ferrari

Rumors about one had already spread last March possible separation between Laurent Mekies and Ferrari, as part of the internal reorganization following the departure of Mattia Binotto. The Frenchman was in fact one of the Reggio engineer’s trusted men and had been given away from many quarters.

However, the new team principal Frederic Vasseur had turned off the gossip, speaking of his relationship with Mekies: “I have known Laurent for 25 years, since he went to school. I trust him, we have a good partnership and he will be one of the pillars of the company in the future. Obviously there are people who leave the team and others who join, but it’s like this in every Formula 1 team: but this doesn’t concern the key figures. Now we have a solid group from which we will build the future”.

Imminent separation

A month later, however, several news sources beat the news of theimminent landing of Mekies in Alpha Tauri. Farewell is given for sure, as told by RacingNews365: “Ferrari sporting director, Laurent Mekies, is ready to join Alpha Tauri. He will work alongside team principal Franz Tost and it will be the first piece of a large organizational reorganization of the team based in Faenza”.

The French engineer had already worked in the team at the time of Minardi and Toro Rosso for over ten years, before accepting the FIA ​​and Ferrari challenge. The British newspaper then told of the Alpha Tauri relaunch plan, which “Let us think that it is no longer for sale“, given that “several bids were rejected, including an $800 million one.”