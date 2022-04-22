The start of the weekend at Imola was bittersweet for Ferrari. To the satisfaction for the second position of Charles Leclerc, who missed the pole more for unfavorable circumstances than for real demerits of his own, is in fact counterbalanced by the tenth place in Carlos Sainz, crashed into the protective barriers during Q2 while trying to lock down his access to the final qualifying phase. For the Spaniard it was the second consecutive mistake after the ‘slip’ in Melbourne that cost him his first zero in the championship. Fortunately, the rain fell after his departure from the track ensured he would not slip further back in the starting order of tomorrow’s Sprint race.

Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 the Ferrari home director, Laurent Mekies, commented on the ‘no’ moment of the Spaniard, who renewed his contract with the Prancing Horse until 2024 just on the eve of this weekend. However, the French manager was confident and optimistic about the Madrid driver’s chances of a comeback: “We spoke with Carlos briefly. It sure is very frustrating for him – said Mekies – the speed was there again. In these conditions it is very easy to go to one side of the line or the other. We are facing a longer weekend than usual and we start tenth, not at the bottom. We work and we are sure that he will be very busy tomorrow“, Concluded the former FIA man.