The budget cap, spending cap introduced in F1 in 2021 and strongly supported by Liberty Media and some teams – McLaren in the first place – to try to prevent the top teams from enjoying an advantageous condition simply dictated by the fact that the properties were willing to investing large amounts of money in the F1 program, in 2022 it will be set at 140 million dollars (after the initial 145 million in 2021 and the 135 at which it will reach starting from 2023). It is no coincidence that the fact that there will be five million dollars less than last season is causing the tug-of-war between some teams and Liberty Media regarding sprint races is reaching the point that there is a risk that the format ‘jumps’ for 2022. Mercedes and Red Bull want an extra budget of five million for the 6-7 sprint races that F1 would like to distribute within the calendar, a request according to Zak Brown (CEO McLaren) senseless and dictated from the need to find quibbles to increase operational margins at a financial level.

Ferrari, like Alpine, has set its sights well in advance on 2022 to reach – if not surpass – Mercedes and Red Bull at the top of F1 and according to the head of track operations of the Scuderia di Maranello Laurent Mekies, the budget cap will make it a non-trivial exercise. plan any aerodynamic developments during 2022. The regulation has been overturned, some teams could hit the mark at the design level, while others may realize they have chosen a wrong path. However, it is not certain that those who find themselves in difficulty would be able to recover as early as 2022, even if only for a simple matter of money. “Don’t expect to see new cars every weekend like they did in 2018 or 2019 – he has declared Laurent Mekies as reported by the Spanish newspaper Brand – each team will learn a lot about 2022 cars from weekend to weekend, but there will be a cost cap to contend with. Usually two or three aerodynamic updates are planned during the season, allocating part of the budget to these innovations, but if it were necessary to have to take action at the beginning of the season then most likely the resources allocated to future updates would be eroded. It will be one of the great challenges of 2022 to be able to combine updates to the car and budget cap ”.