Racing Bulls attack Spa

Thanks to the one-stop strategy Yuki Tsunoda managed to finish ninth in Hungary, an important result for the Racing Bulls who returned to scoring points, extending their lead over Haas, who were coming off Nico Hulkenberg’s two sixth places in Austria and Great Britain. Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo could be at their last in V-Carb given that Helmut Marko and Christian Horner could decide to replace Sergio Perez in the summer break. For the Australian, it could really be all or nothing because his permanence in F1 is also at risk and that is precisely why he was so angry about the unfortunate strategy set by the pit wall in Budapest. Below are the words of Ricciardo, Tsunoda and team principal Laurent Mekies ahead of the Spa GP.

Daniel Ricciardo: “After a difficult Sunday in Budapest, I’m really looking forward to Spa. Last week we showed that we are fast, so I hope we can continue to be fast in Belgium and push for the points on Sunday.“.

Yuki-Tsunoda: “We really changed things in Hungary. The whole team worked hard to give us a better car and we are particularly pleased with how we managed the tyres in the race, which meant we were the only car to make the one-stop strategy work, which was really key to scoring points. Brilliant strategy and teamwork! The last race was a real confidence boost and I am looking forward to seeing what we can do in Spa, which is obviously a very different track. Driving in Spa is always special and I particularly enjoy the elevation changes, the way the track goes up and down, which is something you don’t get at many circuits during the year. Most of the corners are fast, very demanding, a bit old school. It is often mixed weather, it could be a bit like the Silverstone weekend where we did a lot of wet laps, so that gives me confidence if it rains this time.“.

Laurent Mekies: “The team turned the corner in Hungary, returning to competitiveness after some difficult races. It is therefore positive that this weekend in Belgium, before the summer break, we have another opportunity to confirm the competitiveness already shown at the start of the season. Last weekend was not perfect, but I think we should focus on the positives: good pace since Friday, both cars in Q3, dominating the midfield once again, which has always been our stated target for this season. The only teams that finished ahead of Yuki last Sunday were the top four. As usual, Spa will pose some difficult questions, with its unique nature of high speed, the length of the lap and the variable weather. We need to make another step forward and get a good result, so we can go on holiday and come back for the second part of the championship with a positive mindset.“.