The scream of Charles Leclerc after leaving the track in France at Le Castellet, he risks becoming the symbol of the regrets of Ferrari fans in 2022. As the Monegasque driver himself underlined at the end of the race held at Paul Ricard, Leclerc is responsible for 32 of the 80 points that currently they separate him from Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings, a difficult gap to bridge with only nine races still to be run, also because on at least two occasions the Ferrari driver will have to run from the back of the starting grid. Leclerc made a mistake in France and Imola, but the knockouts related to reliability (2, in Spain and Baku) and, above all, the mistakes made by the Maranello Scuderia’s low wall at the level of strategies have weighed more in terms of points lost. Monaco, Silverstone and Hungary.

Team principal Mattia Binotto immediately took Charles Leclerc’s defense after the mistake in France by pointing out that he is a champion. Words echoed by those of the sports director Laurent Mekies. The former FIA man stressed that the 1997 class is equipped with such a speed that the percentage errors are very few compared to the amount of feats achieved. “Also this year Leclerc has shown that he has such exceptional speed that it is an aspect that should not be touched – Mekies explained as reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com – Charles doesn’t need us to understand, as a great driver, how far he has to push in terms of proximity to the limit. He is a master at this and mistakes can happen just as we do too. Let’s not look at the single mistake, but at the percentage of sensational performances by Charles, who was indeed exceptional on many more occasions than when he made a mistake. And we don’t want anything to change ”.