Mekies between AlphaTauri and Ferrari

Complex period for Laurent Mekies. The current sporting director of Ferrari first of all had to motivate the crew in the long spring break, which led from Melbourne to Baku, with appreciable results, at least judging from the qualifying of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Frenchman then found himself having to manage the market “bomb” that will see him move to AlphaTauri as team principal. It is not known when, however, because negotiations with Ferrari are still ongoing for the gardening leave.

Charles pole position Leclerc in Baku he helped the Red Army get out ofimpasse media also created by an AlphaTauri press release, perhaps unexpected due to times and methods and due to market rumors that wanted the Monegasque to be very close to Mercedes. From this point of view, Mekies pronounced very significant words: the future doesn’t matter, the present matters. Which is still called Ferrari.

Mekies’ words

“A nice present for everyone in Maranello, who are pushing 1000% to recover from this difficult start to the season. There was a pause during which We did everything we could to get a little more performance out of the car“, this is his comment to Sky Sports F1. “After Melbourne, Frederic Vasseur had said that even with 0 points we had found positive aspects, and it is important to have had confirmation today“.

“The weekend is still long, it’s only Friday, but it’s nice for all of us here and in Maranello to see our two drivers very close to Red Bull, with Charles who did an extraordinary qualifying“, continued the Frenchman. “It was difficult to think of coming here to take pole, but what is certain is that we have found an interesting direction in Melbourne, on which we have worked hard. The only thing that matters today is the red jersey I’m wearing“.