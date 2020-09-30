Malaga continues to incorporate the latest signings into its day-to-day life. With those of Josua Mejías and Jairo Samperio there are already 13 closed incorporations by the blue and white sports management so far in the market. This Wednesday the Venezuelan central defender joined the group, who has exercised normally and is already one more piece under Sergio Pellicer’s orders.

“Happy to arrive at this great club and beautiful city, grateful to the club for the trust placed in me and the fans for all their messages of support. Eager to play at La Rosaleda, the one that does not turn off was turned on, “said the defender on his Instagram account.

Mejías was the novelty of the session and Jairo Samperio the great absentee. The extreme is waiting for a second negative result in the PCR test to which he has been subjected following the sanitary protocol imposed by LaLiga. In principle, in the club They hope that the Cantabrian can join training this Thursday. Besides Jairo Hicham, Ismael Casas and David Lombán did not exercise either, who carry physical problems and continue in the infirmary.

He also works in Malaga but outside the group Aarón Ñíguez, who has obtained the approval of the club to recover from his injury under the blue and white discipline and make use of the Martiricos facilities. Ñíguez was unable to debut with the team last year due to injuries. Now, given his good relationship with the entity, he will finalize his recovery at La Rosaleda despite being disconnected from Malaga.