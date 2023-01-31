Mexico.- Mario Delgadonational leader of Brunetterecognized that the “betrayal” of the former Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejia, It could cost you the Governor of Coahuila to his party.

Interviewed during the first day of the Morena plenary in the Chamber of Deputies, he said that currently the polls show a tie with respect to the Oppositiona result that he attributed to the internal divisions.

“We just have a measurement where it places us alone, like Morena, tied against the PRI, against the PAN and against the PRD, that is, the Movement is very strong. Is split caused by the Labor Partyfrom a betrayal, by the way, directly to the President of the Republic of a former official, can cost us the Governor of Coahuila,” he said.

Delgado asked the militants of his party not to support candidacies that have the objective of helping the PRI to retain the Governorship of Coahuila.

The above in reference to Ricardo Mejiawho became standard-bearer of the PT after Morena handed over the candidacy to Senator Armando Guadiana.

“The call will be stronger to all the militants: don’t be fooled, do not support a candidacy whose objective is to maintain the PRI governing Coahuila, when what the people want is a change,” he said.

The morenista leader said that Mejía is a “scab” and warned that Coahuila is an example of what Morena should not do.

“This PT candidate is a scab for the Government of Coahuila and is what at this moment in Coahuila has us tied, when clearly we should be winning. That is a great example that betrayals cannot be allowed and cannot be divided if we are really with our President,” he said.

Slim asked the “corcholatas” to help Morena to win the Governorships of the State of Mexico and Coahuila, before thinking about his presidential aspirations.

“The same as the federal deputies, we are going to ask them to go for a walk together with the teacher Delfina, together with Armando Guadiana in the established times so that they help us to triumph and after the elections of Coahuila and the State of Mexicowe will get into the presidential issue,” he said.

The morenista asked the deputies of his bench to take to the territory the message of unity that they signed this morning and welcomed the intention of the coordinator in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, to seek unity in Coahuila, in order to go to the next electoral process with a candidate only.

“It is good that work is being done to see if we can go together. The legal times have already passed to form a common candidacy or an alliance in the state of Coahuila, but it would be political will, both from the Green Party and the Labor Party to join in favor of our pre-candidate, Senator Armando Guadiana,” he reiterated.

We recommend you read: