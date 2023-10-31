69% of individual microentrepreneurs in the State are in debt to the Federal Revenue

Amapá and Amazonas lead the MEI (individual microentrepreneur) default ranking. According to IRSbased on data from August this year, 69.2% and 67%, respectively, of entrepreneurs in these States did not pay the DAS (Simples Nacional Collection Document).

Next come Pará (58.4%), Roraima (57.8%), Acre (55.3%) and Maranhão (54.4%). On the other hand, Santa Catarina (31.4%), Minas Gerais (33.1%) and Paraná (35%) have the lowest percentage of MEIs in debt.

The MEI default rate in Brazil was 41.4% in August. It is a drop of 6.9 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022. There are around 6.4 million individual microentrepreneurs in this situation.

The DAS value varies from R$67 to R$72, depending on the activity performed by the microentrepreneur. The amount includes taxes such as INSS (to Social Security), ISS (to cities) and ICMS (to States).

The MEI that delays the payment of the DAS by at least 1 month was considered a debtor.