The story of Meirivone Rocha Moraes last year it went around the world. The Brazilian woman hit the headlines in December 2021 when she got married to Marcelo. And so far so normal except that Marcelo is a rag doll given to him by his mother.

The wedding between the 37-year-old and Marcelo took place in grand style on December 18, 2021 with 250 guests. And a short time after the fateful ‘yes’, the couple experienced the joy of becoming parents of Marcelinhoanother little rag doll of course.

Now, almost a year after the wedding, the love story is apparently experiencing a period of crisis. The woman has indeed unveiled on Tiktok to have discovered Marcelo’s betrayal and to suffer a lot. A surreal story, an incredible video that received over 1.6 million views and 120,000 likes in a short time.

“I found out through a friend who told me she saw Marcelo entering a motel with another woman while I was in the hospital with our son” – the story of the woman in the video.

“At first I thought he was lying, but then I started looking through his phone and saw the conversations, which made me realize he was indeed cheating on me. She continued to deny everything and said that she loves me very much as well as asking for forgiveness through tears” – he continued with some people who increased the dose by commenting: “talk to him, try to get over this.”

And Meirivone said she actually had an argument with her husband, in front of her son who burst into tears. “The argument was bad, our son was crying, so I shouted at him: ‘See what you did?’ I asked him who the woman was and he didn’t answer.”

Meirivone then added: “I wanted to put him out of the house but our little boy is growing up and will miss his father a lot at this stage. Also, the love I feel for him made me forgive him – not completely – but I don’t know. I don’t think I could live without my husband. I need to talk to him, he has to swear he won’t do it again otherwise I’ll leave him forever”.

A truly incredible story. It’s not clear if Meirivone does all of this to build audiences, or if she actually has serious problems and needs help.