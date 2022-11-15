Former finance minister said it is necessary to keep vouchers worth R$600, but the next government will have to cut other expenses

Former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles (União Brasil) said this Tuesday (Nov.

For 2023, Meirelles said a permit from Congress (called a waiver) to fund Auxílio Brasil. “The challenge is what to do next.”

At an event in New York, Meirelles gave as an example the reform implemented by him in the government of São Paulo – when he was Secretary of Finance of the State. “It is an example. This is what needs to be done in the federal government now, even if it is not called administrative reform, so as not to create a political problem.”

Meirelles said that other reforms carried out in São Paulo are paying off “extraordinary”🇧🇷 He stated that several SOEs that had no need to exist were closed. He mentioned that the federal government currently has a state-owned company to take care of the creation of the bullet train – which was never completely built.

Meirelles gave another example to balance the Budget: the review of tax benefits that were given in the past and that are not currently justified. “There is a huge field to do this in the federal government”declared.

“With that, we can have a Budget for the coming years that gives us conditions to grow in a sustainable way.”

Other changes defended by the former minister are the facilitation to undertake in Brazil. He also defended investment in infrastructure and increased productivity.

Meirelles spoke about the topic in “Lide Brazil Conference”at the HCNY (Harvard Club of New York), in the United States, on the panel “Brazil’s Economy from 2023”🇧🇷 Monetary authorities, former presidents of the Central Bank, representatives of class entities, public and private managers and more than 260 businessmen participate.

The 1st day of the debate was held this Monday (14.Nov.2022). The opening was held by the former President of the Republic, Michel Temer (2016-2019) and the panel will be “Brazil and respect for freedom for democracy” contacted with the presence of STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers. In the 2 days the mediation will be done by the journalist of the Globo Group Merval Pereira.

