For some time now, the telecommunications sector is on fire with the possibility of the integration of Vodafone and MásMóvil. It is not clear if the speculations are founded or not, or if balls are being thrown out to buy time; But the possibility of the second and fourth operators in the country merging would give rise to a group of gigantic dimensions. In the sector it is not only seen as possible, but also as a necessary step in the face of excessive competition and at the doors of the 5G auction.

The operation would be a great opportunity to put the icing on the cake for Meinrad Spenger, founder and CEO of MásMóvil, an intrepid 45-year-old Austrian who broke into the sector 14 ago after doing an MBA at the Instituto de Empresa, working at McKinsey in his country and returning to Spain to create this company that today is the The main protagonist of an adventure of which the only thing that he has clarified is that, if it prospers, MásMóvil would lead it.

Thus this man, Meini for friends, who seems to be very clear that the consolidation movement would make a lot of sense in the face of the investments that are coming due to the 5G auction, of whose conditions he has openly complained, especially about the starting price. He has also commented that “it is early”, since the company still digests the entry of the KKR, Cinven and Providence funds, which took 88% of the capital through a takeover of almost 3,000 million (plus 2,000 of debt) in the past. November and excluded it from the Stock Market. Solvent sources assure, however, that Spenger has hired the services of BNP Paribas to finance the operation.

The entry of the funds was a source of pride for Spenger, and not because it was the first bid during the pandemic in Europe or because it assumed that investors were coming to a Spain battered by the virus, but because it has shown trust in the managers. Spenger’s objective coincides with the funds, he supposedly with a vocation for permanence, the others with an interest in making cash as necessary.

It is very possible that Minie, who in her land dedicated herself to cabinetmaking while studying Law, already thought about joining this conglomerate when in 2006 she decided to found with a Norwegian friend, Christian nyborg, a company with a capital of 3,100 euros in the flat they shared in Madrid. That figure would multiply by a million 14 years later. Then he got Orange to rent out his network to launch the service two years later. And in 2012 it was listed on the MAB with a value of 16 million after merging with Ibercom, in an operation that had some shocks and shareholders’ opposition. Then other purchases would come (Neo, Quantum, Xtra, Embou, YouMobile, Pepephone …) until Yoigo’s master move in 2016, which would hit its competitors on the table by offering packages of low cost. Enough to become the fourth operator and in 2017 move from MAB to the continuous market and, in addition, put itself in the international showcase.

The funds captured it and prepared the takeover bid, which the pandemic was about to destroy. But, possibly due to his perseverance during confinement with continuous videoconferences from his home in the mountains of Madrid, he saved her. That is why, when the funds launched the takeover bid in May, he knew that he was putting a pike where he was most profitable and that it has made him the most successful telecommunications entrepreneur in Europe. In the midst of it all, he had no scruples about hitting a big pitch when he received a bonus of 40 million in the middle of the crisis with the Program of Rights on Revaluation of Shares (DRA), in addition to the 30 he obtained in the sale of shares . Spenger has announced that it has reinvested part to demonstrate its involvement.

Purchases have continued after the takeover bid and the Stock Market delisting. Spenger has not ceased to fatten the firm, seeking above all diversification in the face of the possible events of this year, key for him and his team due to these possible operations. The fourth operator has acquired the firm specialized in the internet of things SofiaThinks, owned by Wayra (Telefónica’s accelerator), and has entered the electricity business with the purchase of the Lucera marketer. In total, it has made more than a dozen acquisitions and invested some 1,400 million.

When Meinrad Spenger burst onto the Spanish business scene, almost 15 years ago, the mystery was opened about the development of his adventure. Jovial, open, daring and impetuous, he knew how to win followers and get along with the press, whom he treats with respect and courtesy. A good background that has possibly opened many doors and allowed him to add alliances such as the one recently forged with El Corte Inglés to develop initiatives, including the creation of a virtual mobile operator.